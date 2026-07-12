Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Vinayak Raut, Son Over Assault, Black Magic Allegations | Facebook

Thane: The Thane Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Member of Parliament Vinayak Raut, his son Gitesh Raut, and five others. The case follows grave allegations of physical assault, mental harassment, financial exploitation, and the forced practice of occult rituals filed by his estranged daughter-in-law, Girija Raut (38).

The case, officially registered at the Kapurbawdi Police Station, has triggered a sharp political and legal dispute, with the Raut family vehemently denying the charges, characterizing them as a retaliatory financial extortion tactic linked to ongoing divorce proceedings.

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The Complainant’s Allegations

According to police officials, the marriage between Girija and Vinayak Raut’s son, Gitesh (a local municipal corporator), was finalized via a matrimonial site and solemnized in December 2017. In her detailed complaint and a subsequent press conference accompanied by her legal counsel, Girija outlined a multi-year pattern of domestic abuse and systemic deceit:

Socio-Economic Misrepresentation: Girija alleged that prior to the wedding, the Raut family claimed substantial real estate ownership, including a bungalow and upscale properties in Mumbai's Vakola area. She stated that formal pre-marriage meetings were held in a luxury apartment to establish this narrative. However, immediately following the nuptials, she was reportedly taken to live in a chawl settlement in Vakola, while Vinayak Raut resided separately with his wife and daughter.

Physical Abuse and Consummation Issues: The complainant stated that the marriage was never physically consummated due to her husband's medical issues. She alleged that throughout their domestic life and multiple overseas trips to destinations including Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, and Thailand, she was repeatedly assaulted and subjected to severe emotional abuse whenever she questioned the lack of a physical relationship.

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Forced Occult Practices: To deflect from the marital issues, Girija alleged her in-laws claimed an "external obstacle" was hindering the marriage. She was reportedly forced to visit self-styled occult practitioners in the Konkan region. She alleged that she was subjected to degrading rituals, including having her hair plucked, being forced to consume cow urine, and being fed turmeric and incense (agarbatti) powder. She further claimed that practitioners used flour dolls pierced with pins and sacrificed live poultry using her personal, worn garments.

Medical Misconduct: The FIR notes allegations against her mother-in-law, Shyamal Raut, who reportedly forced Girija to consume unidentified medication to artificially suppress her menstrual cycles. Furthermore, the family allegedly committed medical negligence by rejecting specialist clinical fertility interventions, insisting instead on primitive home-insemination techniques.

Financial Control: The complainant stated that she was forced to resign from her professional position at a private firm in Andheri post-marriage. She alleged that the family illicitly listed her as an employee of 'R.P. Transport' to open bank accounts under her name, routing substantial financial transactions through them without providing her oversight or access.

Defense and Rebuttal by Vinayak Raut

Responding to the development, former MP Vinayak Raut strongly rejected all accusations, maintaining that the allegations were completely fabricated to exert undue leverage over his family during contentious legal separation proceedings.

"This is an entirely false and malicious case designed to pressure my family. Divorce proceedings between my son Gitesh and Girija have been underway for a considerable time. When initial discussions between respective legal counsels failed, these allegations were brought forward."

— Vinayak Raut, Former Member of Parliament

The defense presented by the Raut family highlights several key arguments:

Escalating Financial Demands: Vinayak Raut stated that during initial legal settlements, the complainant demanded a 3-BHK terrace apartment, an automatic vehicle, a monthly maintenance payment of ₹2 lakh, and a lump-sum payout of ₹5 crore. He added that a subsequent notice filed under the Domestic Violence Act drastically increased those demands to ₹5 lakh monthly maintenance, a ₹10 crore one-time settlement, and ₹2 crore for emotional distress.

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Timeline Discrepancies: The former MP questioned the four-year delay in reporting the alleged crimes, noting that the events specified in the complaint took place between 2018 and 2022.

Familial Knowledge: The defense asserted that Girija’s own parents accompanied her during the visits to the regional spiritual practitioners mentioned, disputing the claim that she was subjected to isolated, forced black magic rituals.

Police Action and Legal Framework

The Thane Police have formally booked seven individuals under the FIR. The named accused include Vinayak Raut, Gitesh Raut, Shyamal Raut, the former MP's brother Aaba Raut, an associate named Harishchandra Ghadi, and two self-proclaimed godmen identified as Firoz Baba and Kazi Baba.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with domestic abuse and harassment, alongside sections 3(2) and 3(3) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

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Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam confirmed that law enforcement has already arrested one of the accused occultists, Firoz Baba, in connection with the black magic allegations. The police are currently documenting statements from witnesses and checking bank records. Meanwhile, the accused family members have approached the Thane Sessions Court, which has scheduled an initial hearing on the matter for July 23, 2026.

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