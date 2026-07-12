Freight Train Engine Failure Disrupts Central Railway Services Between Vashind and Asangaon | Representational Image

Mumbai: Train services on Central Railway were briefly affected on Sunday afternoon after the locomotive of a freight train failed between Vashind and Asangaon stations. The incident occurred around 2.42 pm near kilometre 84/20, forcing railway authorities to regulate train movements until the engine was repaired.

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According to railway officials, the locomotive of the goods train developed a technical fault, disrupting operations on the section. Some trains were detained and experienced delays while railway staff rushed to the spot to carry out repairs. The engine was restarted at around 3.22 pm, and the freight train resumed its journey a minute later.

Services restored after repair

Railway officials said the disruption was temporary and train services were gradually restored to normal soon after the locomotive was repaired. The incident highlights how even a single technical failure on a busy suburban and long-distance rail corridor can briefly affect train operations and passenger movement.

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