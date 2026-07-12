₹1.12 Crore BNCMC Signage Project Under Fire Over Misleading Direction Boards | File Pic

Bhiwandi: A ₹1.12 crore road signage project undertaken by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) to improve traffic management has landed in controversy after several newly installed direction boards were found to contain allegedly misleading location names and inaccurate route indications, raising concerns among residents and commuters.

BNCMC recently awarded a contract worth ₹1.12 crore (₹1,12,68,429) for installing direction signboards, flyover signage, wall reflectors, surface reflectors, speed-limit boards and other traffic guidance infrastructure at the city's major flyovers and key entry and exit points. The project covers the Balasaheb Thackeray Flyover, Rajiv Gandhi Flyover and Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Flyover, besides several strategic junctions across the city.

However, instead of improving navigation, several of the newly installed boards have drawn criticism from local residents and social activists, who allege that incorrect destination names and misleading directions could confuse motorists, particularly those visiting Bhiwandi for the first time.

Signboards spark controversy

The controversy has primarily centred around a direction board installed on the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Flyover. Motorists entering the flyover from the Millat Nagar side are shown a right-turn direction towards "Nadi Naka." Local residents argue that the location immediately after the flyover ends is not Nadi Naka. Instead, the road connects directly to the main highway leading towards Wada, Vikramgad and Nashik.

The issue escalated after photographs of the signboard went viral on social media. Since the board identifies the area beyond the flyover as "Nadi Naka," several users criticised BNCMC for allegedly displaying inaccurate geographical information. Many questioned how such an error went unnoticed despite the project receiving approvals from multiple government departments, arguing that misleading signage defeats the very purpose of a public-funded traffic guidance project.

Residents say the objective of direction boards is to provide clear and accurate guidance. If official signboards themselves display incorrect location names, they argue, motorists unfamiliar with the city could easily take the wrong route.

Concerns over navigation

While local commuters know Bhiwandi's road network well, visitors from other districts and states depend almost entirely on official traffic signage for navigation. Citizens fear that inaccurate directions may lead to confusion, unnecessary diversions and disruption of traffic movement.

Responding to the controversy, Harish Mhatre, Junior Engineer, BNCMC, clarified that the names displayed on the signboards were not decided solely by the municipal corporation. The names mentioned on the direction boards were finalised after approval from the Traffic Police and senior municipal officials. The signboards have been installed only after obtaining the necessary permissions, Mhatre said.

Despite the civic body's clarification, criticism has continued to mount.

Activists demand audit

Social activist Iqbal Ahmad alleged that the authorities approved the project without adequately verifying the actual geographical references on the ground.

"Officials appear to have taken decisions while sitting in their offices without conducting proper field verification. One of the city's major exit routes has been labelled as 'Chavindra Road', whereas motorists across Maharashtra commonly identify this corridor as the Nashik Road. Visitors from outside Bhiwandi are likely to be confused by such descriptions," Ahmad said.

He further alleged that despite spending ₹1.12 crore on the project, the administration failed to ensure accuracy and quality.

"Landmarks such as Nadi Naka, Kalyan Naka and other major junctions have long-established identities. Displaying inconsistent or misleading names on official direction boards reflects administrative negligence. BNCMC should immediately conduct a technical audit of every newly installed signboard and rectify all errors before they create larger traffic problems," he added.

Residents have also questioned whether proper field inspections were carried out before the signboards were finalised. They argue that public infrastructure projects financed through taxpayers' money should be judged not only by their completion but also by their functionality and accuracy.

According to citizens, if a ₹1.12 crore project fails to guide motorists correctly, it raises serious questions about planning, supervision and quality control.

The controversy has now fuelled demands for a comprehensive review of all direction boards installed under the project. Citizens say every location name and directional indication should be physically verified to ensure that motorists receive accurate guidance.

Whether BNCMC chooses to defend the approvals granted by various departments or undertakes a citywide inspection and correction exercise remains to be seen. For now, a project intended to improve traffic management has instead become the focus of public criticism, with many arguing that when direction boards themselves point in the wrong direction, the very objective of the initiative stands defeated.

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