Mira-Bhayandar Civic Officer Targeted With Fake Photos, Obscene Messages; Cyber Case Registered | Representational Image

Mira Road: A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly attempting to defame the Assistant Commissioner and Head of Department of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation by circulating fake photos and obscene messages on social media.

According to the report, the accused allegedly edited the officer’s photograph and shared it along with objectionable content through social media platforms. After the matter came to light, Assistant Commissioner Bharat Sonawane approached the Kashimira Police Station and filed a complaint.

Police Book Unknown Mobile User In Cyber Defamation Case

The police have registered a case against an unknown mobile user based on the complaint. The incident has created anger among municipal officials and employees.

The complaint states that similar attempts were allegedly made earlier to target some municipal officers by spreading fake photos and objectionable messages on social media. Officials have demanded a detailed investigation and strict action against the accused.

Police Probe Identity Behind Fake Account

Police officials said that an investigation is underway to identify the person behind the fake account and mobile number used for circulating the messages. Further action will be taken after the accused is traced.

Case Registered Under. Defamation-related provisions, Cyber-related offences, Obscene content circulation through electronic media

The incident has raised concerns among civic officials regarding misuse of social media to spread false information and damage reputations.

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