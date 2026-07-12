CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Lay Foundation Stone For 'Swapnapurti' Housing Project For Sanitation Workers In Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday laid the foundation stone for 'Swapnapurti', a housing project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 in Nagpur.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, taking to X, announced that under the Swapnapurti project, free houses will be provided to sanitation workers in the state.

Project vision outlined

Addressing the gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony for the 'Swapnapurti' housing project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This colony is being developed in the names of Maharshi Sudarshan ji and Valmiki ji. No aspect of it should be lacking. People from across the globe and within India should witness how the Municipal Corporation has provided its sanitation workers with the finest, top-quality housing. It is being designed with this vision in mind, and I am confident, as Honourable Gadkari ji has outlined, that it will be executed excellently.”

VIDEO | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Addressing the gathering at the ground breaking ceremony for the 'Swapnapurti' housing project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis ) says, "This colony is being developed in the names of Maharshi Sudarshan ji and Valmiki ji.… pic.twitter.com/JMdygJUXm6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2026

Highlighting the project further, he said that it will feature all amenities, including gardens, community halls and solar power systems to minimise utility bills.

“We are striving to eliminate electricity bills entirely through the strategic use of solar energy. Provisions are also being made for water management, including the treatment of sewage water. In essence, we are making every effort to create a truly exemplary colony here,” he added.

Gadkari lauds initiative

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari thanked CM Fadnavis and the Maharashtra government for approving the project, which will ensure that sanitation workers in Nagpur live with dignity.

“First of all, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has approved and initiated a scheme today to provide its sanitation workers with a home of their own. When this plan was presented to CM Devendra Fadnavis ji, he ensured that the Maharashtra government granted its official approval for the sanitation workers of Nagpur city. A society must experience educational development,” Gadkari said while addressing the gathering.

VIDEO | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Addressing the gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony for the 'Swapnapurti' housing project, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "First of all, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has approved and initiated a scheme today to provide its sanitation… pic.twitter.com/lQ1lQwbRfb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2026

Appreciating the state for taking efforts to improve the living standards of sanitation workers, Gadkari said, “I am deeply pleased that both our Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government have consistently made numerous efforts to raise the standard of living for our sanitation workers, who handle the cleanliness of our city. The Maharashtra government deserves appreciation for this step. Our commitment remains firmly with you to foster educational progress and generate employment within the community."

Dignitaries attend ceremony

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MoS Adv. Ashish Jaiswal, Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre, Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Standing Committee Chairman Shivani Dani-Wakhare, Chairman of the Maharashtra Safai Karamchari Commission Shersingh (Satish) Dagor, and other dignitaries.

However, more details on the project are awaited.