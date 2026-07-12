Kalyan: Part Of Dilapidated Building Under Demolition Collapses Onto Road; Dramatic Video Sparks Safety Concerns |

Kalyan: A dramatic incident unfolded in Kalyan West on Sunday afternoon after a large portion of a dilapidated residential building under demolition suddenly collapsed onto a public road, triggering panic among residents. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns over demolition safety standards.

The incident occurred at around 2:00 pm in Gholap Nagar, where demolition work was underway at Vinayak Darshan building as part of a redevelopment project. Eyewitnesses said a significant section of the structure gave way without warning and crashed onto the road, sending up massive clouds of dust and forcing people nearby to flee to safety.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. However, the incident created an atmosphere of fear among local residents, many of whom questioned whether adequate safety precautions had been put in place before the demolition began.

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Residents alleged that the contractor failed to implement essential protective measures, including proper barricading, safety nets and controlled demolition practices. They claimed the absence of sufficient safeguards exposed nearby buildings, pedestrians and motorists to unnecessary risk.

According to local residents, the building had been declared highly dangerous and had remained under observation for several days before being handed over to a developer for redevelopment. Following a reduction in rainfall, the contractor commenced demolition work. However, they alleged that the work was carried out without following standard safety protocols, leading to the partial collapse onto the road.

The dramatic collapse was recorded by bystanders and quickly circulated across social media platforms, where the video has drawn widespread attention and renewed debate over the safety of demolition operations in densely populated urban areas.

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Officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) confirmed that the building was being demolished as part of a redevelopment process. Civic officials stated that if any negligence on the part of the contractor or those responsible for the demolition is established during the inquiry, strict action will be initiated in accordance with the law.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of demolition safety norms, particularly during the monsoon season when weakened structures and unstable ground conditions can significantly increase the risk of accidents. Residents have urged the civic administration to ensure that future demolition work is carried out only after comprehensive safety arrangements are put in place to prevent similar incidents.

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