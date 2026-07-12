Kalyan Congress Protests Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Scam, Demands Fair Probe And Audit |

Kalyan: The Kalyan District Congress on Sunday staged a protest demanding a fair investigation into the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam, accusing the temple trust, the BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of collusion and seeking a nationwide audit of temple trusts. The demonstration, held under the banner of the 'Raghupati Raghav Rajaram Satyagraha', concluded with the submission of a memorandum to the police demanding an impartial probe into the allegations.

Protest Held Under Leadership Of Kalyan Congress Chief

The protest was organised outside the Hanuman Temple at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk under the leadership of Adv. Naveen Singh, President of the Kalyan District Congress. Several Congress leaders and workers, including Chander Pandey, Ranjit Dangle, Milind Pardeshi, Ajit Singh, Amol Gaikwad, Azam Shaikh, Rafiq Ghafoor Tamboli, Reena Khandekar, Nanda Gaikwad, Dashrath Patil, Harishchandra Patil and Shreyas Singh, participated in the agitation.

Adding a symbolic touch to the protest, a few Congress workers dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita. The programme began with an aarti at the Hanuman Temple, following which the protesters staged a sit-in demonstration and raised slogans against both the state and the Central governments.

Congress Demands Transparent Probe Into Donation Allegations

Addressing the gathering, Adv. Naveen Singh alleged that the reported irregularities related to donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple warranted an independent and transparent investigation. He demanded that all members of the concerned temple trust be held accountable if found guilty and urged the government to bring the truth before the public.

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Singh further alleged that the BJP and the Vishva Hindu Parishad were attempting to shield those responsible and called for a comprehensive investigation into temple trusts across the country to ensure transparency in the management of public donations.

As part of the agitation, Congress workers later marched to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Honmane and submitted a memorandum demanding a fair inquiry into the alleged donation scam and stringent action against those found responsible.

The protest remained peaceful under police supervision and concluded after the memorandum was accepted by the police authorities.

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