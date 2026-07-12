3 Suffer Burn Injuries After Gas Leak Triggers Fire During Maintenance Work In Bhandup | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Three people suffered severe burn injuries after a fire erupted due to gas leakage during maintenance work in Aman Nagar, Khindipada in Bhandup West on Sunday afternoon. All three victims were taken to Agarwal hospital, Mulund.

The incident took place when a local worker was carrying out work related to gas cylinder, said a official from BMC disaster management. The victims are identified as Pramila Vishwakarma (50) with 40% burns, Aradhana Vishwakarma (24) with 20% burns and Mohammad (52) with 30% burns. All three injured were said to be in stable condition as of Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in a mishap on July 11, a 25-year old woman, Sunita Yadav was injured after a slab of an empty dilapated building collapsed when she entered the first floor to dry clothes. The incident took place in Shree Saraswati Chawl, Ambedkar Nagar, PMGP colony, Mankhurd. The victim was taken to Shatabdi hospital initially and later shifted to Sion hospital, from where she took discharge on July 12.

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