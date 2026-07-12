Mumbai Records Nearly Double Its Average July Rainfall In Just 9 Days | Representative Image

Mumbai: With the relentless heavy rainfall Mumbai witnessed last week, the city has already received almost double the average July rainfall in first nine days of the month. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) the average July rainfall recorded at Santacruz observatory is 855 mm, and from July 1 to 9 this year, the observatory recorded 1146 mm of rainfall. While for Colaba observatory, the average July rainfall is 734 mm, and from July 1 to 9, it has recorded 946 mm rainfall.

The metropolis was lashed with extreme heavy downpour last week, with two days under Red Alert. On July 6, the state government also announced holiday for schools and colleges, work from home for private companies and half day for government/semi government offices in Mumbai.

However, the rainfall has taken a break from the last couple of days, and there are no alert is issued for this week as well. As per IMD's local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy and there is possibility of one or two spells on light rains. No rainfall was recorded at both the city's observatory in the last 24 hours.

But despite delayed arrival of monsoon and prediction of below-average rainfall this monsoon, the city has already received more than 67% of the average annual rainfall. Thanks to the non-stop rainfall for over a week, the city has covered up for the season.

So far this season, the Santacruz observatory has recorded a total rainfall of 1564 mm, which is 67.44% of the average annual rainfall recorded at the observatory. While the Colaba observatory has recorded 1384 mm rainfall, which is 66.21% of the average annual.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/