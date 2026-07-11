Mumbai Monsoon To Take Week-Long Break After Heavy July Rains, IMD Predicts Below-Normal Rainfall | Anand Chaini

Mumbai: After lashing the city in the first week of July, the monsoon is likely to take a week-long break. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are unlikely to remain favourable for widespread rainfall over the next week. The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the possibility of light rain at isolated places in Mumbai.

City Receives Over 60% Of Annual Rainfall After Intense Spell

Although the monsoon arrived nearly two weeks late, Mumbai witnessed an intense spell of rain in the first week of July. The city has already received 61.5% of its annual average rainfall of 2,207 mm. According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory has recorded 1,387 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, while the Santacruz observatory has logged 1,564 mm.

However, the IMD has not issued any rain alert for the next five days. According to the weather bureau, there is currently no indication of a fresh low-pressure system developing over the region, and rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued over the coming week. Maharashtra is likely to witness below-normal rainfall over the next seven days, with no rain alerts issued for any region except Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai hold a combined 7.21 lakh million litres (ML), enough to meet the city's needs for the next 176 days. However, the BMC requires the reservoirs to collectively store 14.47 lakh ML by October 1 to ensure an uninterrupted water supply through the year. With a prolonged dry spell forecast, the civic body is yet to decide on withdrawing the 10 percent water cut imposed from May 15.

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