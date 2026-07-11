Transformer Trip Plunges CSMT-Sion Corridor Into Darkness, Streetlights Remain Off For Hours | AI

Mumbai: A major power failure left one of Mumbai's busiest road corridors in complete darkness on Friday night after a transformer tripped, affecting streetlights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Sion. The blackout covered key stretches including the JJ Flyover, Lalbaug, Matunga and adjoining roads, raising concerns over commuter safety and visibility for motorists.

Commuters Report Unsafe Travel Amid Darkness

A commuter travelling from CSMT to Govandi said almost every streetlight along the route was switched off. "The entire stretch was dark. From CSMT till Sion, hardly any streetlight was working, making the journey unsafe," the commuter said.

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When contacted, the BEST control room confirmed that the outage was caused by a transformer tripping. "The transformer tripped, due to which the streetlights went off," a control room official said. The official, however, did not immediately specify when power would be fully restored or the exact number of streetlights affected.

The affected route is one of Mumbai's busiest traffic corridors and carries thousands of vehicles every night. Prolonged darkness on such roads can increase the risk of accidents and create safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians, especially during the monsoon when visibility is already poor.

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