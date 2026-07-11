BMC Orders Removal Of Concrete Around Trees, Plans Expert Panel After Monsoon Tree Collapse Deaths | File Photo

Mumbai: Following several fatal tree collapse incidents the BMC has instructed all road engineers to check the roadside trees in their area if the concrete has covered the trees and should remove it immediately. Also, an expert committee will be appointed for trimming and conserve trees, said BMC administration while replying to the civic house on early morning at Saturday following a marathon debate on the recent fatal incidents in monsoon.

Marathon Civic Debate Discusses 11 Monsoon-Related Deaths

The BMC's special general body meeting, which began at 2.30 pm on Friday, concluded at 2.23 am on Saturday after one of the longest debates in the civic house in recent years. As many as 44 of the 227 corporators, cutting across party lines—including the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), AIMIM and the NCP—participated in the marathon discussion, which was triggered by 11 monsoon-related deaths caused by tree collapses, open manholes and a building collapse.

Replying to the civic house, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said that in the wake of several tree collapse incidents, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide had issued a circular on July 3 directing road engineers to inspect all roadside trees in their respective wards. "Officials have been instructed to immediately remove concrete encasing tree bases wherever found. We are also planning to constitute an expert panel under the Tree Authority to guide scientific tree pruning and conservation," Sharma said.

Sharma said the BMC has also launched a large-scale tree plantation drive across Mumbai, focusing on civic grounds, landfill sites, major infrastructure projects and other BMC-owned properties. "Experts will be consulted to scientifically determine the species to be planted and the appropriate planting height. We have also begun a fresh tree census, which is expected to be completed by 2028. According to the 2018 census, Mumbai had 29.75 lakh trees, including 1.85 lakh roadside trees. We expect the city's tree cover to increase to around 40 lakh trees," he said.

Clarifying the issue of open manholes, Sharma said the BMC had launched a citywide drive in 2023 to install protective grills on all manholes. "It is an ongoing exercise as manhole covers are often stolen and new chambers are identified from time to time," he said. On potholes, Sharma said the civic body had received 2,973 complaints following the recent heavy rainfall. Of these, around 250 are being attended to, while the remaining complaints have been resolved.

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