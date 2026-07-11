Central Railway Diverts Several Long-Distance Trains Till July 17 After Lonavala-Karjat Landslides | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the diversion, short termination and short origination of several long-distance trains till July 17 after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides on the Lonavala-Karjat ghat section. While one rail line has been restored and train services are operating on it, restoration of the remaining lines is expected to take more time due to extensive damage and difficult working conditions.

Among the major trains diverted are the Visakhapatnam-LTT Express, Madurai-LTT Express, Karaikal-LTT Express, MGR Chennai-Ektanagar Express, Coimbatore-Rajkot Express, Secunderabad-Rajkot Express, Tiruchirapally-Ahmedabad Express, MGR Chennai-Ahmedabad Express, Porbandar-Secunderabad Express, Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Express, Rajkot-Coimbatore Express, Ahmedabad-Thiruchirapally Express, Pune-Santragachi Express and Santragachi-Pune Express. The trains are being routed through alternate corridors via Daund, Manmad, Igatpuri, Surat, Paldhi and Bhusaval, depending on the service.

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The disruption has also affected services terminating in Mumbai. The Hospete-CSMT Express and Solapur-CSMT Express will be short terminated at Pune, while the KSR Bengaluru-CSMT Express and Kolhapur-CSMT Express will terminate at Khadki. Their corresponding return services — CSMT-Kolhapur Express, CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Express, CSMT-Solapur Express and CSMT-Hospete Express — will originate from Pune or Khadki instead of Mumbai.

Central Railway said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing under the supervision of senior officials. Passengers have been advised to check the NTES app, railway helpline and official social media channels for the latest updates before travelling.

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