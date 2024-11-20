Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Hospitality Firm Director For Allegedly Cheating Clients Of ₹14.92 Lakh

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered an FIR against the director of a company offering hospitality services for allegedly cheating multiple clients out of Rs 14.92 lakh.
According to the FIR, the complainant, Dr Sanjay Fernandes, 60, a Sakinaka resident, who runs his clinic, met representatives of Worldclock’s Club Resort’s Hospitality while visiting DMart for shopping in April 2023.
Outside the store, company representatives were distributing coupons. Fernandes accepted a coupon and provided his contact number. Two days later, he received a call from Worldclock’s representatives, who informed him that he had won a lucky draw and invited him to their office located in Sakinaka.
