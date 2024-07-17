Mumbai: FIR Filed Against Former Lilavati Hospital Trust Members For Alleged Misappropriation Of ₹11.52 Crores |

Mumbai: The Bandra Police lodged an FIR against former members of the Lilavati Hospital Trust Rashmi Mehta, Niket Mehta, Sushila Mehta, Bhavin Mehta, Chetan Mehta, Suresh Motwani and other unidentified individuals for alleged financial misappropriation. The FIR alleges that funds totalling Rs.11.52 crores were misused. Prashant Mehta, 35, a trustee of Lilavati, filed a complaint against the former trustees with the Bandra Police Station, leading to the filing of the FIR on July 7.

Prashant Mehta, 35, trustee of Lilavati Hospital and grandson of its founder Kirtilal Mehta, filed a complaint with the Bandra police. According to the complaint, Prashant Mehta, residing in Gamdevi, has been a permanent trustee since December 2023. Upon assuming the role, he began reviewing hospital documents and discovered irregularities.

The complaint details that Suresh Motwani, owner of two companies Mayfair Realtors Pvt Ltd and Vesta India Pvt Ltd received deposits totalling Rs.2.30 crores in August 2001 from the Lilavati Trust, with no proper documentation explaining the purpose. Additionally, between March 2002 and June 2003, Rs.14.22 crores intended for hospital equipment procurement was allegedly transferred to these companies without fulfilling the procurement.

Furthermore, it alleges that the former board members conspired with an individual named Vijay Mehta, depositing a total of Rs.16.52 crores into two company accounts from the trust, out of which Rs.11.52 crores were given in cash to companies without maintaining any record of this amount.

Prashant Mehta stated, “Since the time we took over, we have unearthed a scam of around Rs.500 crore by the erstwhile board members which includes lawyer fees paid for internecine private disputes amongst trustees, bogus donations, and bogus advances to real estate companies for equipment purchases. I have filed a case against former board members for misusing funds allocated for medical equipment procurement. It was discovered that the ex-board members involved in the fraud also own Mayfair Realtors Pvt Ltd and Vesta India Pvt Ltd. In one instance, Rs 2.30 crores were transferred to the Mayfair Realtors Pvt Ltd account in August 2001 but were not returned to the hospital trust fund with no documentation of their use. Similarly, during the fiscal year 2002-2003, Rs 14.22 crores meant for equipment procurement were given to Vesta Pvt Ltd owner without any equipment acquired."

Prashant Mehta concluded, "The former board members diverted Rs.16.52 crores to Mayfair Realtors Pvt Ltd and Vesta India Pvt Ltd, failing to return Rs.11.50 crores to the trust fund. Such fraudulent activities undermine societal well-being, and we demand stringent action against those responsible."

An FIR has been filed against the six former board members under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 406 (breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.