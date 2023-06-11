Mumbai: FIR Against Actor Sahil Khan, 6 Others for Alleged Cyber Campaign Against Business Rival & Family | File image

Mumbai: The Amboli Police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and six others for an alleged premeditated cyber campaign against a business rival and his family, including minors. The matter came into light on Saturday when Manish Gandhi (46) approached the police station to file an FIR against Khan.

Read Also Mumbai: FIR against actor Sahil Khan for death threat to woman

Khan enraged over Gandhi not agreeing to work with her

Gandhi, the owner of ABECL, an exhibition company, had refused to work with Khan, according to the FIR. This enraged Khan, who then sought to defame Gandhi and his family, according to sources.

On March 12, Gandhi’s colleague had informed him that some unknown person had allegedly posted morphed, distorted and fabricated images of Gandhi on Instagram. The person had also allegedly posted derogatory comments about Gandhi’s company. Gandhi blocked some accounts and requested Instagram to pull down the post.

On April 2, Gandhi’s assistant, Amit Karkera, allegedly received a phone call from an unknown person who claimed that Khan and his associates have been posting derogatory comments against Gandhi, his family and his company. Khan had paid a hefty amount to four people — Shezhab Khan, Pyiush Gadhge, Ankit Gajbai and Ali Patel — to increase the visibility of the defamatory post on Instagram, the caller claimed.

2021 case against Khan

This is not Khan's first brush with the law. In 2021, Mumbai Police had booked the Bollywood actor and four others for allegedly instigating prominent physique-builder and former “Mr India” Manoj Patil to commit suicide. In April 2023, a case was registered against Khan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation, threat, and a bid to insult the modesty of a woman at Oshiwara police station.

“An FIR has been registered against Sahil Khan and six others. We are investigating this matter and might soon summon him,” said an official of the Amboli police station said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against Sahil Khan (46), Shezhab Khan, Pyiush Gadhge, Ankit Gajbai, Ali Patel, Sherehasta Jaiswal, and Shasista Khan under sections 500 (defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and also under relevant sections of the IT Act.