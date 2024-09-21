Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over Delayed Rental Payment

Doctor beaten to death in Rewa |

A female doctor running a reputed clinic at Marine Drive has filed an FIR against a partner of an investment firm for allegedly hiring female bouncers to brutally assault her, her family and the clinic’s staff for delayed rental payment. The complainant, Dr Ankita Chaudhari, has also accused the firm, Investment Services India, partner Narendra Ambavat of trying to illegally oust her.

The FIR has been lodged at Marine Drive police station against Shrijay Ambavat, Rekha Ambavat, and seven unidentified persons in connection with the incident. The assault was captured on the clinic’s CCTV camera.

According to the FIR, Dr Chaudhari was planning to open a polyclinic and was searching for a space in south Mumbai when she learned about an available office in Neelkanth Building at Marine Drive. Narendra Ambavat contacted her, claiming that the office belonged to International Corporate Finance and Services LLP and Corporate Finance and Investment Services India LLP, and that he was a partner in these companies

As per Dr Chaudhari, she had been running her clinic for the past two months and had spent Rs50 lakh on interior furnishings. Initially, both parties agreed in February 2023 that the monthly rent for the office would be Rs4 lakh, with a deposit of Rs48 lakh. The office was handed over to her before the agreement was formalised.

By April 2023, both parties finalised a deal to rent three offices and one garage for a deposit of Rs72 lakh and a monthly rent of Rs4 lakh.

Despite making regular payments, Ambavat allegedly kept increasing the demands, placing her under financial duress. When she failed to meet some of the payments on time, he reportedly denied her access to the clinic. On September 14, Rekha Ambavat, Shrijay Ambavat, and a group of female bouncers allegedly stormed the clinic, assaulting Dr Chaudhari, her family, and her staff before locking them out.

Dr Chaudhari has raised concerns about damage to patient records, personal belongings, and the impact on the clinic's reputation. The investigation is currently underway in this case.

“Our client was attacked. The intention was to oust her illegally. The police have rightly booked the accused who sought to attack a lady doctor. There is enough evidence to bring them to justice,” said advocate Swapnil Ambure.