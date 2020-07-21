Mumbai: FDA warns blood banks on plasma donation, tells to check genuine corona survivors

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Association has directed blood banks across the city to verify COVID-19 reports of plasma donors with the hospitals they were treated in, to ensure that the donors are genuinely those who were infected and have survived the virus. The FDA had learnt that many blood banks were providing normal plasma to the hospital and passing it off as convalescent plasma.Acting on several complaints of blood banks charging large sums for plasmapheresis, or donors demanding exorbitant amounts to donate plasma, the FDA has also warned blood banks across the city that they could lose their licence if they demand money for convalescent plasma therapy.

Dr D R Gahane, Joint commissioner, FDA, said that amid the pandemic, the demand for plasma has increased in the city. However, there are very few donors, and those who are capable of donating are demanding money for the noble cause.

“We have 60 blood banks, of which 14 have licences for convalescent plasma therapy. After receiving complaints, we issued a circular stating all the blood banks must follow the rules during the pandemic, and if anyone is found flouting the norms, action will be taken against them under the Drugs And Cosmetic Act, 1940,” he said.

Convalescent Plasma therapy involves extracting plasma from recovered patients 21-28 days after they are discharged, and injecting it into a critically ill COVID-19 patient. The antibodies developed in a recovered patient helps fight against the virus in critical patients. A recovered patient can donate once in every 15 days, up to four months after discharge.Gahane added that the FDA has directed all blood banks to verify the COVID-19 reports of the donor, as many donors have shown fake reports just to make some money. The FDA is reviewing cases to ascertain how many genuine COVID-19 survivors have donated plasma.