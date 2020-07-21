'Mumbai rains or COVID-19': Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat covered in plastic; fans curious after pics go viral

After the pictures started doing rounds of the internet, fans speculated if it was because of COVID-19 or Mumbai rains.

A user wrote, "@iamsrk is everything ok at home? Is this cover just because of rain? Wish you and the family all peace, health and love."

Another commented, "I think because of corona. Recently it has been found in research that corona is airborne. So for the safety reasons and precautions they have done it."

"They could be cleaning the outside for safety. Making sure they don’t have mildew or unwanted insects or hives growing. That’s what I think. Hope everything is okay," wrote a user.

However, this is not the first time that Mannat has been covered in plastic sheets. SRK's bungalow is covered every year to protect it from Mumbai's heavy rains.