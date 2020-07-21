'Mumbai rains or COVID-19': Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat covered in plastic; fans curious after pics go viral

Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,240 more COVID-19 cases taking the final count of the state's coronavirus cases to 3,18,695. Mumbai is the worst affected with 1,02,423 cases and 5,744 deaths. Amid this, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's abode Mannat covered in plastic went viral on the internet and left fans curious.
In the pictures, SRK's beautiful sea-facing bungalow n Mumbai's Bandra area can be seen covered in plastic sheets.
After the pictures started doing rounds of the internet, fans speculated if it was because of COVID-19 or Mumbai rains.
A user wrote, "@iamsrk is everything ok at home? Is this cover just because of rain? Wish you and the family all peace, health and love."
Another commented, "I think because of corona. Recently it has been found in research that corona is airborne. So for the safety reasons and precautions they have done it."
"They could be cleaning the outside for safety. Making sure they don’t have mildew or unwanted insects or hives growing. That’s what I think. Hope everything is okay," wrote a user.
However, this is not the first time that Mannat has been covered in plastic sheets. SRK's bungalow is covered every year to protect it from Mumbai's heavy rains.
Shah Rukh Khan is currently spending his quarantine period, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, with his wife Gauri and kids Suhana and AbRam. Recently, Gauri Khan gave a sneak peek of their house to fans as she shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied.
"Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned.
The actor had earlier taken to social media to share his realisations while being stuck at home. He also shared a photograph of himself.
"Lockdown lessons...That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don't really matter as much as we thought they did.
That we really don't need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.
That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.
That we can laugh with those we fought so hard...and know that our ideas weren't actually any bigger than theirs.
And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!" shared the actor.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)