Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 21

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,02,267 on Monday with the addition of 1,043 new cases while the number of recoveries also mounted by 965 to 72,650, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll reached 5,752 with 41 deaths in the day. 36 of them were suffering from co-morbidities.

In good news, the COVID-19 patient recovery rate has improved further to 71 per cent from 70 per cent last week, the civic body said.

A BMC spokesperson said the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the past seven days also rose to 57 days.

The city now has 23,865 active cases, the BMC said, adding that 841 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals in the day.

The doubling rate of cases in 23 out of 24 wards has increased to over 38 days, as per BMC data.

R-Central Ward that houses Borivali has the lowest doubling rate of 29 days in the city, while H-East ward which covers areas like Khar (east) and Bandra (East) has the highest doubling rate of 143 days, as per the data.

The spokesperson said the average growth rate of cases in the city fell to 1.21 per cent from 1.26 per cent a day before.

In 13 out of 24 wards, the growth rate of cases is less than 1.2 per cent while in nine of the 13 wards it's less than 1 per cent, he said.

The BMC said it had tested 4.39 lakh samples so far.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 20. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 21: