Mumbai: FDA Raids Vasai Firm, Seizes Unlicensed Ayurvedic Medicines Worth ₹1.27 Crore

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai | File photo

A firm in Vasai in Palghar district was raided by the Food and Drug Administration and Ayurvedic medicines manufactured without licence and other items worth Rs1.27 crore were seized. The raid was conducted at the premises of Gaharwar Pharma Products Pvt Ltd in Vasai (E) by the Intelligence Branch of FDA, Mumbai.

"It held a manufacturing licence for Panchkula in Haryana but was carrying out manufacturing activities in its firm in Navghar. Suitable legal action would be taken against the manufacturer after completion of the investigation," an official said.

In 2021, a similar raid was conducted at the firm’s sister concern, Rushabh Medicine, Indo Industrial Estate No. 1 in Navghar Vasai (E), and after finding allopathy drug in ayurvedic medicines in the Government Analyst Report, prosecution was filed in the court of law and their licence was cancelled in March 2022.

"A product purported to be manufactured by them under the name of their sister concern firm Rushabh Medicines, was also found at the premises," said the official.

Earlier, authorities raided a facility producing fake butter and selling it under a well-known brand name in the Thane. Two people were taken into custody in connection with the illicit activity, one of whom is the owner of the factory.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the proprietor of the factory mixed additives such as food colour, salt, refined palm oil, vanaspati, and others to produce bogus butter. Subsequently, these fake butter blocks were sold in the market wrapped in butter paper bearing the name of a well-known company.