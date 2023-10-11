Mumbai Eye Project Back To Square One, Giant Wheel To be Set Up Near Mahalaxmi Racecourse

The proposed Mumbai eye project | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai Eye, a structure similar to London Eye, will come up at its originally proposed location near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The project, which will boost tourism, was shifted to the Carter Road in Bandra West. However, there was tremendous opposition to it from local residents who felt that the crowd thronging to see the spectacular structure will create massive traffic jams. Hence, Mumbai Eye is now back to Mahalaxmi.

On Wednesday, Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar held a meeting with BMC officials. Talking to media persons later, he said, “Mumbai beautification programme needs to be preserved. The government wants to develop some part of the racecourse where common citizens can spend time. It will not be moved anywhere. We also want to develop Mumbai Eye near the racecourse where ample space is available. It's also suitable for tourists.”

Read Also Mumbai to get giant observation wheel similar to London Eye

Fashion Street to undergo a makeover

In another important announcement, Kesarkar said that the Fashion Street will be given a makeover. “Fashion Street looks like stall encroachments on footpaths. It needs proper demarcation and pattern. Similarly, Koliwadas will be developed as tourist spots. Therefore, visitors can have delicious Koli foods while enjoying the sunset view along the coastline. Moreover, it will give employment to locals.” The civic body will run food court-like facilities at Cuffe Parade, Worli and Mahim Koliwada on a pilot basis. To keep Koliwadas clean and odour-free, solar dryers will be given to stock dry fish, he added.

Last week, Kesarkar announced that he will visit the BMC headquarters to listen to public grievances. He said that he will remain present in Mumbai on the first three days of the week. He has already given a 42-point programme for the 'city's betterment' to the civic administration. Every Wednesday, the minister will take a review from civic officials on the agenda.

Areas in Mumbai that will undergo makeover

Fashion Street to be revamped

Proper demarcation, pattern in the offing

Koliwadas to be developed as tourist spots

Food court-like facilities at Cuffe Parade, Worli, Mahim Koliwada

Provision of solar dryer to stock dry fish

Initiative will generate employment for locals

Read Also Mumbai Eye To Come Up At Original Location Near Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Kesarkar Says

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)