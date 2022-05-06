Watch: Excavator seen on wrong side of road at Mumbai's Mahim

Despite several warnings issued by Mumbai Police officials, the wrong side driving menace has continued in Mumbai.
Recently, in a video which has gone viral on Twitter, a Tata Hitachi excavator is seen driving on the wrong side at LJ Road Mahim, near Sitladevi Signal.
After the video of the incident went viral, the Mumbai police on Twitter responded to the post saying, "We have informed Mahim Traffic Division to look into it."
With @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice & it's non existing Mahim Traffic Division, look @sanjayp_1 Sir, who all are now emboldened to Drive on the #WrongSide... Seems you all have given up to #StopWrongSideDriving.— मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) May 6, 2022
LJ Road Mahim, Sitladevi Signal.@MNCDFbombay@RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/XN6uUMpCez
