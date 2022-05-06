Mumbai AC locals: CR, WR earn a total over Rs 15 lakh each on first day of fare cut

e-Paper Get App
On May 5, the Central Railways earned a total of Rs 15,86,520 out of which Rs 11,20,115 was from card tickets. Similarly, the Western Railways earned a total of 15,36,255 on May 5, out of which Rs 4,350 was from card tickets.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI
Air-conditioned local trains got an overall good response on the first day of introduction of new fare structure for single journeys i.e. card tickets.

On May 5, the Central Railways earned a total of Rs 15,86,520 out of which Rs 11,20,115 was from card tickets.

Similarly, the Western Railways earned a total of 15,36,255 on May 5, out of which Rs 4,350 was from card tickets.

While the CR saw a total of 37,786, the WR witnessed a total of 37,972 passengers partake in the journey.

Earlier railways had announced up to 50 percent reduction in the fare of single journey ( card tickets) of AC local as well as for the first class of non air conditioned locals, which came into effect from Thursday i.e. on 5th May 2022.

