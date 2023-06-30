Mumbai: Ex-Mumbai VC To Head Panel To Study Implications Of UCC

MPCC Chief Nana Patole |

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has formed a committee under former member of planning commission and former Mumbai University VC Dr Bhalachandra Mungekar to study the implications of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), party’s state unit president Nana Patole informed.

Confusion regarding UCC

“The Union government is planning to bring in the UCC. The minority communities consider the proposed legislation as an intrusion in their religious rights while it has led to confusion for other religious groups. Hence, the state Congress unit thought of setting up a committee to study the implications of UCC,” Patole said in a statement.

With party’s former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mungekar as the head, the committee has senior journalist and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar, former MP Hussain Dalwai and former ministers Vasant Purke and Anees Ahemad as members of the committee among other state and regional Congress committee office bearers.

Read Also MPCC blocks roaming candidates, will offer tickets to only voters of the particular wards