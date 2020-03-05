Mumbai: Ex-Chief Minister awarded monetary assistance to only 6812 OBCs

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) often prides on the fact that the OBCs of the state are it's core voter base. However, as per the CAG report findings the state owned Maharashtra State Other Backward Class Finance and Developement Corporation could provide financial assistance to only 6,812 beneficiaries during April 2013 to March 2018. Furthermore, to add to it's woes during the Devendra Fadnavis tenure, the corporation did not receive fund from both centre and state government during 2015 to 2018.

CAG also came with a startling revelation that the company could provide financial assistance of Rs. 39.13 Crore to 6,812 beneficiaries during April 2013 to March 2018 however the total administrative expenses to run the body was Rs. 39.09 crore.

" The performance of the Corporation, was poor. It is evident that the schemes have not been able to benefit the targeted OBC population substantially," said the report. Stating that the schemes were never reviewed in last 17 years, CAG suggested that the state government should consider reviewing and revamping the schemes so that they are more attractive, convenient and more beneficial to the target population.