Mumbai: Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore value destined to Australia seized by NCB in Andheri

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 4.600 kilograms of Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore in the illicit market, from Andheri. The contraband that was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai was concealed in a consignment containing three mattresses, officials informed on Friday.

According to Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede, on the basis of reliable information on Thursday, a team of NCB Mumbai had effected a seizure of 4.600 kgs of Ephedrine from premises near the airport in Andheri, ​from one shipment destined to Australia.

"The contraband seized was concealed inside three mattresses packed in one carton box in the form of a parcel. During the search, all the mattresses were taken out and the contraband was concealed inside it," Wankhede said.

"We have received some information about the consignee and consignor and other links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai also. Efforts are being made to trace and nab those involved in this drug case," said an NCB official.

"Ephedrine has a similar chemical structure to amphetamines and is a methamphetamine analogue having the methamphetamine structure. Because of ephedrine's structural similarity to methamphetamine, it can be used to create methamphetamine. This has made ephedrine a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.

Ephedrine is covered under Sec 9A of NDPS Act, 1985 and table-I precursor under the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:13 PM IST