Mumbai: EOW And ED Clash Over Closure Of ₹25,000 Crore MSCB Scam Case, Special Court To Decide |

Mumbai: In a development concerning the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam involving Ajit Pawar, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are at loggerheads over the closure report filed before a court here.

The EOW of the city police on Thursday opposed the central agency's plea against closing the case, citing that the apex cooperative bank did not suffer any unfair loss due to the purported fraud.

The EOW in its reply said that the ED had sought to intervene in the hearing of closure report filed in September 2020, but their plea was rejected. Thereafter, the ED had moved the Bombay High Court challenging the order of the special court which rejected their plea. The EOW said in its reply that the said petition is still pending.

In such circumstances, EOW said, the second intervention application by ED is not maintainable and hence be rejected. The special judge RN Rokade has asked the ED to make submission on the maintainability of their application on July 12.

The EOW of the Mumbai Police had in September, 2020, filed the first closure report in the alleged Rs25,000 crore fraud at MSC Bank claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the allegations did not find any evidence of criminality in the case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had in October 2022, taken up further investigation into the allegations of several irregularities considering issues raised by the complainants. However, the agency filed the second closure report in January 2024. The EOW has claimed that even after the further investigation into issues raised by the complainant, the agency found no evidence against the office bearers of the bank.

ED had sought to intervene in the hearing on closure report immediately after it was filed in September 2020, which was rejected. Again when in January 2024, EOW confirmed that there is no evidence, ED sought to intervene.