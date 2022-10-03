Mumbai: Election Commission announces dates for Andheri bye-polls; to be held on Nov 3

Mumbai: Dates for the Andheri bye-polls has been announced by the Election Commission. This will be the first time Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray will face off in the bye-poll after the vertical split in the party.
The by-poll will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will happen on November 6.
The Andheri East seat fell vacant after Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passed away.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Sena has announced Rutuja Latke as their candidate while the BJP will be fielding former corporator Murji Patel.
