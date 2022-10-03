e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Election Commission announces dates for Andheri bye-polls; to be held on Nov 3

Mumbai: Election Commission announces dates for Andheri bye-polls; to be held on Nov 3

The Andheri East seat fell vacant after Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passed away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Election Commission announces dates for Andheri bye-polls; to be held on Nov 3 | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: Dates for the Andheri bye-polls has been announced by the Election Commission. This will be the first time Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray will face off in the bye-poll after the vertical split in the party.

The by-poll will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will happen on November 6.

The Andheri East seat fell vacant after Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passed away.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passes away during vacation in Dubai
article-image

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Sena has announced Rutuja Latke as their candidate while the BJP will be fielding former corporator Murji Patel.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Jeweller's body found in his closed shop in Mumbra

Thane: Jeweller's body found in his closed shop in Mumbra

Mumbai: Election Commission announces dates for Andheri bye-polls; to be held on Nov 3

Mumbai: Election Commission announces dates for Andheri bye-polls; to be held on Nov 3

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh entertains fans at BJP-organised Marathi dandiya; event successful

Man who threatened Maharashtra CM Shinde arrested, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Man who threatened Maharashtra CM Shinde arrested, says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai updates: BMC's drive against banned plastic slows down

Mumbai updates: BMC's drive against banned plastic slows down