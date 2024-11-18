 Mumbai: Elderly Woman Tied Inside Ghatkopar House By Robbers Posing As Mahanagar Gas Employees; ₹3 Lakh Worth Ornaments Looted
Prathamesh Kharade
Monday, November 18, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Mumbai: The Ghatkopar police have registered a case for allegedly impersonating employees of a gas utility company and robbing gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from a 52-year-old woman on Saturday.

The victim, Hemlata Gandhi, a homemaker residing in Ghatkopar West, was alone at home when the incident occurred. At around 4:30 pm, a man claiming to be from the Mahanagar Gas Limited company rang her doorbell. He told her he was there to inspect her home for a potential gas leak. Trusting his claim, Gandhi allowed him inside.

Both Accused Tied The Victim, Threatened To Kill If She Resisted

While he was checking the gas connection in the kitchen, another man entered the house through the open door and locked it from inside. The two men then overpowered Gandhi, forcing her to sit on the floor. They tied a handkerchief over her mouth to prevent her from screaming and threatened to kill her if she resisted, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The intruders proceeded to rob her of her gold bangles, mangalsutra and gold chain, collectively valued at Rs 3 lakh, before fleeing. The men, described as being between 25-30 years old, conversed in Hindi and assaulted Gandhi, causing injuries to her face and right eye.

Case Filed In The Matter

After the incident, Gandhi informed her husband and the couple filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar police station. Based on their account, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections for gang-related dacoity and joint criminal actions.

Police have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and examining past criminal records to track down the culprits. A police officer stated that they are actively working to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.

