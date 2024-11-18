 Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24 Lakh

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24 Lakh

On November 8, he received a phone call from a person who claimed to be from a courier company. The caller claimed that a parcel of the complainant’s name destined for China, containing seven passports, five credit cards, clothes, 400 grams of MDMA drugs has been intercepted at the Mumbai airport.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A 66-year-old retired Indian Navy official has fallen prey to scammers in digital arrest fraud and lost Rs 24 lakh in a span of five days. According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane.

About The Case

On November 8, he received a phone call from a person who claimed to be from a courier company. The caller claimed that a parcel of the complainant’s name destined for China, containing seven passports, five credit cards, clothes, 400 grams of MDMA drugs has been intercepted at the Mumbai airport. The complainant was told that his Aadhar card and mobile number had been used to book the parcel.

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud News: Retired TISS Professor Loses ₹4 Lakh In Digital Arrest Scam
article-image

After some time, a person who claimed to be a Mumbai crime branch police inspector then spoke to the complainant and told him that a suspicious transaction of Rs 2 crore has taken place the complainant has received a commission of Rs 24 lakh for the same.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO
'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO

The complainant was told to be available over the video calls for questioning and separate Enforcement Directorate inquiry. On November 11, the complainant on the instructions of the scammers transferred Rs 24 lakh to the beneficiary bank account provided by the scammers. The next day, the scammers again him and induced to strip in the guise of a body checkup. The scammers then took his photographs, which they used to demand more money. He later learned that he had been duped.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andheri East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who Will Win The Sena Vs Sena Battle?

Andheri East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who Will Win The Sena Vs Sena Battle?

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24...

Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24...

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood Steps Back Amid Threats As Marathi Stars Shine

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likens BJP & RSS To 'Poisonous...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likens BJP & RSS To 'Poisonous...