Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Official Falls Victim To Digital Arrest Fraud, Loses ₹24 Lakh

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 66-year-old retired Indian Navy official has fallen prey to scammers in digital arrest fraud and lost Rs 24 lakh in a span of five days. According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane.

About The Case

On November 8, he received a phone call from a person who claimed to be from a courier company. The caller claimed that a parcel of the complainant’s name destined for China, containing seven passports, five credit cards, clothes, 400 grams of MDMA drugs has been intercepted at the Mumbai airport. The complainant was told that his Aadhar card and mobile number had been used to book the parcel.

After some time, a person who claimed to be a Mumbai crime branch police inspector then spoke to the complainant and told him that a suspicious transaction of Rs 2 crore has taken place the complainant has received a commission of Rs 24 lakh for the same.

The complainant was told to be available over the video calls for questioning and separate Enforcement Directorate inquiry. On November 11, the complainant on the instructions of the scammers transferred Rs 24 lakh to the beneficiary bank account provided by the scammers. The next day, the scammers again him and induced to strip in the guise of a body checkup. The scammers then took his photographs, which they used to demand more money. He later learned that he had been duped.