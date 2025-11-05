Mumbai Police Release Photos Of Suspects In Andheri Dog Theft, Seek Public Help To Trace Them

In a crucial development in the Andheri West dog theft case, the Police have released photos of suspects allegedly involved in the theft of Kunju, a 13-year-old one-eyed Lhasa Apso, from the home of animal rescuer Anusha Srinivas Iyer. The images were shared by Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar on Instagram, appealing to the public for help in tracing the accused.

The suspects are identified as Tilak Pariyar, Sandesh Bishwakarma and Vicky Pariyar. They were among three men hired by Iyer as domestic help earlier this year.

Police Use Instagram to Seek Public Help

Inspector Kudalkar’s Instagram post, which has since gone viral, reads, “Elderly Lhasa Apso [Kunju] stolen by the caretaker — please help! Kunju is almost blind and needs daily medical attention.”

The post included the photos of the dog and the suspects, urging residents of Andheri, Versova, Yari Road, Madh, and Kurla to stay alert and inform the police if they spot the suspects.

Background: Elderly Dog and Phones Stolen from Four Bungalows Home

The case surfaced after Mid Day reported that Anusha Iyer, a well-known animal rescuer's, had her elderly dog Kunju and three mobile phones were stolen from her residence at Four Bungalows, Andheri West, on October 20.

Iyer, who lives with her mother Krishnaveni Srinivasan and two children, said caretaker Sandesh Bishwakarma took Kunju for his usual morning walk around 8:30 am but never returned. Based on CCTV footage, Iyer suspects that Sandesh and his co-workers, Tilak and Vicky, are responsible for the theft.

“Kunju is old, blind in one eye, and needs regular medication. We are devastated and just want him back home safely,” Iyer told Mid Day.

Read Also Mumbai: Oshiwara Police File FIR Against Spanish Villa Owner For Negligence After Dog Bite Incident

FIR Filed, Search Operation Intensifies

An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station, and the investigation is underway. The police are tracking the suspects’ last known locations and examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Inspector Kudalkar has requested citizens to share any leads or sightings by contacting him at 9975575986 or reaching out to the family directly at 9820535230 / 9833775230 / 9082798374.