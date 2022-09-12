e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Eknath Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve bats for garba-dandiya up to 12 in the night

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve bats for garba-dandiya up to 12 in the night

Surve, who was elected to the state assembly from Magathane constituency in north Mumbai, said that Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 4 adding that Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states allow garba-dandiya up to midnight.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Prakash Surve | File Image

Days after the celebration of Ganpati festival without any curbs, the Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve has appealed to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to allow garba-dandiya till midnight during Navratri across Maharashtra.

Surve, who was elected to the state assembly from Magathane constituency in north Mumbai, said that Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 4 adding that Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states allow garba-dandiya up to midnight. Therefore, he urged the CM to give permission in Maharashtra too for playing garba-dandiya up to midnight.

‘’After Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power it has removed all restrictions which paved the way for the grand celebration of Dahi Handi and Ganapati festival after almost two years in the state,’’ said Surve. He pointed out that the garba-dandiya is being organised in the state and in North Mumbai in which people from all religions participate.

He reiterated that the state government needs to allow garba-dandiya till midnight across the state during Navratri.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Thunderstorm with lightning, moderate spells of rain with gusty winds likely to occur...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve bats for garba-dandiya up to 12 in the night

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve bats for garba-dandiya up to 12 in the night

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Orange alert for Maharashtra, Yellow for Mumbai

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Orange alert for Maharashtra, Yellow for Mumbai

Mumbai: Adani Electricity rejects Reliance Infrastructure's claim

Mumbai: Adani Electricity rejects Reliance Infrastructure's claim

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cyber cell helps recover Rs 1.73L lost to QR code scam

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cyber cell helps recover Rs 1.73L lost to QR code scam

Victoria's Secret opens first full assortment store in Mumbai; check details inside

Victoria's Secret opens first full assortment store in Mumbai; check details inside