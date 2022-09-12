Mumbai: Eknath Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve bats for garba-dandiya up to 12 in the night

Prakash Surve | File Image

Days after the celebration of Ganpati festival without any curbs, the Shinde camp MLA Prakash Surve has appealed to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to allow garba-dandiya till midnight during Navratri across Maharashtra.

Surve, who was elected to the state assembly from Magathane constituency in north Mumbai, said that Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 4 adding that Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states allow garba-dandiya up to midnight. Therefore, he urged the CM to give permission in Maharashtra too for playing garba-dandiya up to midnight.

‘’After Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power it has removed all restrictions which paved the way for the grand celebration of Dahi Handi and Ganapati festival after almost two years in the state,’’ said Surve. He pointed out that the garba-dandiya is being organised in the state and in North Mumbai in which people from all religions participate.

He reiterated that the state government needs to allow garba-dandiya till midnight across the state during Navratri.