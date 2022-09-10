Maharashtra: Thunderstorm with lightning, moderate spells of rain with gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places | Representative

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar, Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Solapur during next three to four hours.

CM Shinde directs officials to prepare relief measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked authorities in several districts of the state to be ready with rescue teams and relief mechanisms in view of the India Meteorological Department predicting rain squalls.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said officials in districts in the Konkan, western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Vidarbha have been directed to be on full alert for such weather activities.

The IMD has predicted that some parts of the state may get such rain squalls for the next four to five days, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force has been asked to coordinate with states in the south that share borders with Maharashtra as they too have received heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours, the statement added.