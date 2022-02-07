Mumbai: Eight arrested after robbery in broad daylight at Mulund; watch video

Eight accused were arrested within 48 hours of a Rs 77 lakh robbery in broad daylight at V P Enterprises office in Mumbai's Mulund, news agency ANI reported.

A recovery of Rs 37 lakhs out of the looted money, 4 pistols, 2 country-made pistols, and 27 live cartridges was made, DCP Prashant Kadam told the agency.

The police said the incident took place at around 3:30pm. When four people entered the angadia office located on the ground floor of Edenwala building, V. Patel's commercial premises at Panch Rasta area, PK. Road in Mulund west.

Here's a video of the incident:

"Around four of them entered the shop, while one of them was waiting outside to keep a watch. The four of them threatening people at gunpoint fled away taking Rs 77 lakhs cash. They came in a car and fled away from the spot," said a police officer.

The complete incident of the theft was captured in the CCTV footage inside the office, which went viral. They were wearing masks. Two of them were wearing white shirts and two in black shirts. The footage shows the accused threatening with a gun and putting the cash in the bag. "While two of them were threatening with a gun and two others were filling the bag with cash," said a police officer.

The Mulund police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code and sections of the arms act.

The Mulund police and crime branch sleuths have started the investigation to trace the accused. The police said the accused came in a car and fled away.

We tried calling Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7 but he disconnected the call.

