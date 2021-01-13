Mumbai: ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.87 crore in fraud case

Mumbai: A commercial premise in Mumbai and four other commercial premises in Rajkot have been provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fraud case involving amounts to the tune of Rs 6.32 crore.

The agency on Wednesday stated that the total worth of the properties is around Rs. 4.87 crore belonging to Kalpesh Daftary, director of M/s. Sunkkalp Creation Pvt. Ltd and other accused Piyush Viramgama. The action has been initiated under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). “Investigation under PMLA was initiated by the ED on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation, EOU, New Delhi against Daftary and others for committing fraud to the tune of Rs. 6.82 crores.

“Investigation revealed that Daftary along with Niyaz Ahmed, Piyush Viramgama, Vijay Gadhiya and others forged 13 Vishesh Krishi and Gram Udyog Yojana Licences (VKGUY) and got them fraudulently sold to M/s Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) under the invoices of operating company M/s Hindustan Continental Ltd,” the ED said in a statement on Wednesday.

The license is used to promote export of agriculture and forest produce among others. “Investigation also revealed that the amount of Rs. 6.8 crore received for purchase of 13 VKGUY licenses was siphoned off through accounts of various operating companies. It is also revealed that the amount has already been used by accused Daftary and others. On identification of five commercial properties belonging to accused Daftary and Viramgama, a provisional attachment order of Rs. 4.87 crores has been issued under PMLA,” the agency said.