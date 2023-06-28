 Mumbai: ED Arrests Addn Director Of Customs & GST Sachin Sawant For Involvement In Embezzlement Of ₹500 Crores
Sawant, an IRS Cadre officer, who previously served as Deputy Director in the ED Mumbai Zone 2, is now facing scrutiny regarding his involvement in a case pertaining to the illicit diversion and transfer of over Rs 500 crores by diamond traders/merchants.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate | File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths arrested Additional Director of Customs & GST Sachin Sawant on Wednesday, June 28, a day after raiding his home in Mumbai. Sawant, an IRS Cadre officer, who previously served as Deputy Director in the ED Mumbai Zone 2, is now facing scrutiny regarding his involvement in a case pertaining to the illicit diversion and transfer of over Rs 500 crores by diamond traders/merchants.

Accused filed complaint against Sawant

The investigation led by Sawant had initially brought to light the unlawful activities surrounding the mentioned case. However, a complaint filed against Sawant by one of the accused, who was subsequently arrested, resulted in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him (Sawant).

ED raids part of ongoing probe

The raid conducted at Sawant's residence by ED officials is seen as part of the ongoing investigation into the allegations against the IRS officer. The raid was conducted to gather evidence and ascertain any possible links or involvement of Sawant in the illicit diversion and remittance of funds.

article-image
