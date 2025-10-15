Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted At Ratnagiri Gurukul; 2, Including Kokare Maharaj, Arrested |

Ratnagiri: A shocking case of sexual harassment has emerged from a spiritual Gurukul in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, where the head of the institution, Kokare Maharaj, and a teacher have been booked for allegedly molesting and attempting sexual assault on a minor girl student. The incident took place recently at the Adhyatmik Warkari Gurukul located in Lote village of Khed taluka.

Police officials stated the survivor, a minor girl, had been residing at the Gurukul for some time to pursue spiritual studies. In her complaint, she alleged that Kokare Maharaj repeatedly misbehaved with her and attempted to molest her on several occasions, reported NDTV. The girl initially confided in another member of the Gurukul, but instead of helping her, the individual allegedly warned her to stay silent, citing Kokare Maharaj’s influential social and political connections.

Victim Was Threatened Over Speaking Truth

The victim further stated that she was repeatedly threatened that speaking out would tarnish her and her family’s reputation in society. As the harassment continued, her family eventually learned about the situation and approached Khed police to file a formal complaint.

According to reports, the accused, Gurukul head Kokare Maharaj and teacher Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam, have been charged under sections 12 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Gurukul, which attracts students from across Maharashtra for spiritual education, has now come under intense public scrutiny following the allegations.

Both Accused Sent To 2-Day Police Custody

Based on the family’s statement, police registered an FIR and immediately launched an investigation. Both accused, Kokare Maharaj and teacher Kadam, were taken into custody and presented before a local court, which remanded them to two days of police custody.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and political leaders. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav expressed anger over the case, alleging that the crime may have involved multiple victims. “This is not an isolated incident. There could be several girls who have suffered in silence. Kokare Maharaj is a BJP functionary and such behaviour from people in responsible positions is disgraceful,” Jadhav said, as quoted by NDTV.

