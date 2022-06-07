Mumbai: Duty-free staffer at CSMIA arrested for gold smuggling

A duty free shop (DFS) staffer at Mumbai International Airport was arrested by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit for facilitating gold smuggling from Dubai.

On the basis of profiling through Air Passenger Identification System, an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai by Indigo flight 6E 062 was kept under discreet surveillance. Customs slueths kept close watch and vigil on the suspect passenger who after clearing immigration went to the Duty Free Shop. "The suspect passenger was observed trying to hide two packets of 24 KT gold in wax form weighing 1405gms valued at Rs. 66 lakh approximately behind the retail display of chocolates at the shelves of Duty Free Shop" said a senior airport customs officer.

The customs officials intercepted the suspect passenger for sustained interrogation who confessed that the gold was supposed to be extracted and cleared by DFS staff. The passenger confessed the name of such DFS staff. Customs identified the DFS staff from the examination of the CCTV video footage and later from the confession of the passenger. Both the accused confessed involvement in illegal smuggling on gold out of the airport and were arrested.