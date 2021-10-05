Mumbai: Dumper driver held for running over a 23-yr-old

The Chunabhatti police have arrested a dumper driver for rash driving and negligence over the killing of a 23-year-old bike-borne man. The police said the victim, Anurag Sahadevani, came under the rear tyre of the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place at 11.45 pm on October 1, near Hasuadvani chowk in Chembur.

The Chunabhatti police on October 2 acted on the complaint of Bhavlal Chavan, 52, and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

"We have registered a case for negligence and rash driving and have arrested the dumper driver. The deceased came under the rear tyre of the dumper. He was badly injured and could not survive," said senior police inspector Deepak Pagare of the Chunabhatti police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:22 AM IST