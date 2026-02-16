Mumbai: Drunk Man Found Sleeping On Tracks At CST Station - Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: A video of a man sleeping on the railway track at CSMT station in Mumbai has gone viral. The man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was seen lying on the tracks covered with a white bedsheet. In the viral video, commuters can be heard shouting in an attempt to wake him up as the train apprached at CST station.

In the video shared by Jai Maharashtra News, the train is seen approaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station. As it nears the platform, the train slows down and repeatedly honks in an attempt to wake the allegedly drunk man on the tracks.

According to a report by Mid Day, the incident took place around 3:30 pm on Platform No. 1. The report added that a case has been registered against the man under Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act.