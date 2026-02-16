BJP Protests In Ulhasnagar Against Congress Leader Harshvardhan Sapkal's Tipu Sultan-Shivaji Maharaj Remark

Political temperatures soared in Ulhasnagar after the Maharashtra BJP staged a protest at Nehru Chowk against Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal over his alleged remarks comparing Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. |

Ulhasnagar: Political temperatures soared in Ulhasnagar after the Maharashtra BJP staged a protest at Nehru Chowk against Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal over his alleged remarks comparing Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The controversy triggered sharp reactions from the BJP which termed the statement an “insult to Maharashtra’s pride.”

BJP Leaders Hold Sit-in Demanding Unconditional Apology

The agitation was led by Ulhasnagar BJP president Rajesh Vadhariya, who, along with party office-bearers and workers, staged a sit-in demonstration at the busy Nehru Chowk junction. Protesters raised slogans condemning the Congress leadership and demanding an unconditional public apology from Sapkal. Several women party workers were also seen actively participating in the protest, amplifying the party’s show of strength.

Addressing the gathering, Vadhariya said that drawing any comparison between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan was unacceptable and hurt the sentiments of people across Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of valor and self-respect for the state. Such remarks will not be tolerated he asserted warning that the BJP would intensify its agitation if an apology was not issued.

The protest witnessed heavy police deployment to prevent any untoward incident.

Heavy Police Deployment at Protest Site

Ulhasnagar police personnel maintained a strict vigil across Nehru Chowk and adjoining areas to ensure law and order. The demonstration, however, remained peaceful, following which BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

The episode has sparked a fresh political slugfest in the region, with the BJP accusing the Congress of repeatedly making controversial statements. With emotions running high, the issue is likely to further escalate in the coming days, adding fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in Ulhasnagar.

