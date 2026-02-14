 Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Block Announced For Launch Of Foot Over Bridge Girders At Kanjurmarg Station
Central Railway will conduct a night-time Special Traffic & Power Block on 14–15 Feb at Kanjurmarg station (Kalyan end) to launch 4 girders for a Foot Over Bridge. Suburban trains between Vikhroli and Mulund will face cancellations and diversions. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly for this essential infrastructure work.

Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Traffic & Power Block Announced For Launch Of Foot Over Bridge Girders At Kanjurmarg Station

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate Special Traffic & Power block for launching 4 girders of 6 meters wide for Foot Over Bridge at kms 24/13-14 at Kanjurmarg station(Kalyan end) using  road crane.

Date of Block: 14/15 February 2026 (Saturday/Sunday night time)

Duration of Block: 01.05 sni to 04.35 am15.02.2026

Traffic Block Section: Vikhroli to Mulund (excluding both stations)

Repercussions on Suburban Trains

Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On...
Cancellation of trains

CSMT-Thane local T-1 departing CSMT at 00.24 mid night of 15 February 2026 and 

Thane-CSMT local T-2 departing Thane at 04.04 hrs of 15 February. 2026 will be cancelled.

Diversion of trains:

CSMT-Karjat  local S-1 departing CSMT at 00.12 am of 15 February 2026 will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga & Mulund stations and will not halt at Vidyavihar, Kanjurmarg & Nahur stations. 

These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. 

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

