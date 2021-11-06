Mumbai drugs bust case: SIT probing allegations against NCB's Sameer Wankhede records statements of 2 others

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Mumbai police to investigate allegations of extortion against the NCB officials has recorded the statements of two more persons -- identified as Ranjitsingh Bindra and Mayur Ghule; they had allegedly helped Kiran Gosavi, a witness, connect with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

Following the alleged drug bust on October 2, in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, Gosavi had approached one Sam D’Souza to connect with the superstar. It was D’souza who allegedly brokered a deal between Gosavi and SRK’s manager.

D’souza, in turn, contacted his friend Mayur Ghule who introduced him to Bindra, who runs a hotel in Bandra.

It is alleged that Bindra, during the meeting, said that he had no contact with the superstar. However, he connected with Khan’s manager Dadlani, through actor Chunky Pandey’s son Chikki, said sources.

The investigation into the case was launched when Prabhakar Sail, witness and Gosavi’s driver, levelled allegations of payoff against NCB officials.

Sail had claimed in his affidavit that he overheard Gosavi and D’Souza talking about the payoff to secure Aryan Khan’s release. Of the alleged Rs 25 crore payoff, Rs 8 crore was to be be paid to Wankhede.

The SIT has already seized multiple CCTV footage of Lower Parel, where the alleged meeting between Dadlani, Gosavi and D’souza took place in the wee hours of October 3.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:25 PM IST