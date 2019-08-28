Mumbai: Drug racket on WhatsApp busted, 1 held

Mumbai: The Bandra unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell busted a drug peddlers gang who operated on WhatsApp and sold drugs to collegians. Police arrested a 29-year-old accused and seized 9 kilograms of marijuana (cannabis) from him worth Rs 1.08 lakh.

Lately, drug peddlers switched over from their conventional mode of communication to app-based services and social media platforms to sell drugs.

According to the police, peddlers used to take drug orders from college students through WhatsApp, who then alerted their drug lord an picked up the consignment for delivery.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Monday evening and nabbed Sunil Rajdev Das (29) near Navinchand Popatlal Kapadiya Vidya Mandir in Vile Parle and seized 9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.08 lakh from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (anti-narcotics cell) Shivdeep Lande.

During questioning, Das revealed that his gang has been using WhatsApp and other social media applications to sell drugs to collegians, mainly students from suburban colleges.

Police are now on the lookout for other gang members who played a role in the drug selling racket. Das was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.