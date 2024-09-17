 Mumbai: DRPPL Contributes To 250 Ganapati Mandals In Dharavi
The DRPPL's act aims to “ensure that benefits reach the maximum number of locals as part of its social commitment toward Dharavi and its residents”.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
article-image
DRPPL | Representative Image

Keeping with the spirit of the Ganpati festival, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) made financial contributions to 250 mandals in Dharavi, which carry out social welfare activities.

These mandals conduct health screening and cataract surgery camps, and distribute books and stationery items to students, in Dharavi every year. The DRPPL's act aims to “ensure that benefits reach the maximum number of locals as part of its social commitment toward Dharavi and its residents”.

A DRPPL spokesperson said, “Financial support was provided to small and large Ganpati mandals this year under our youth engagement program. The aim is to lend a helping hand to these mandals in their endeavour to carry out activities that help Dharavikars.”

Vinod Dhoifode from Sai Kripa mitra mandal, which has been organising a sarvajanik Ganpati pandal in Dharavi for the last 20 years, said, “The DRPPL's support will strengthen our social initiatives. We want the people of Dharavi to know the truth behind the redevelopment and not fall prey to rumours. They will themselves drive out the outsiders, who are against redevelopment.”

