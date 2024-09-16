Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness Camps

Mira Road Cha Maharaja |

Mira-Bhayandar: From highlighting issues such as the protection of the environment and prevention of climate change to creating replicas of famous temples, Ganesh mandals have come up with fascinating theme-based artistry at their pandals in the twin-city. However, the famous “Mira Road cha Maharaja” in the sector-9 area of Shanti Nagar has grabbed the attention of pandal-hoppers.

About The 2 Contentious Issues Highlighted By Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal

Apart from organising various types of competitions for various age groups, the members of this Mandal have also shown their keenness towards social responsibilities by highlighting two contentious issues- while generating awareness about precautions that have to be taken to counter the menace of cyber-fraud and fostering a culture of safety in society, particularly among women and girls.

The mandal has tied up with the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police to conduct interactive sessions in which senior police officials offered guidance on averting cyber frauds to avoid financial losses and blackmailing tactics by falling prey to the evil designs of the cyber criminals through various enticing methods.

In the other session, police officers from the Damini Squad not only engaged in discussions on a range of topics with girls such as recognizing which actions are inappropriate and how to identify improper touch, but empowered them by conducting demonstrations aimed at imparting self-defence techniques.

Statement Of Mandal Spokesperson Meetesh Chalmela

“Our mandal which has 75 members on board is led by Milind Mirashi under the mentorship of former deputy mayor Chandrakant Vaity. We have been reaching out to thousands of people with a different social message and creative causes every year” said mandal spokesperson Meetesh Chalmela.

Senior police officials including DCP (Zone I) Prakash Gaikwad, senior police inspector- Vilas Supe, police inspector (cybercrime cell)- Sujit Kumar Gunjkar, and personnel from the Nirbhaya Squad actively participated in the interactive sessions.

About The Mandal

Established in 1991, the Mandal which is in its 34th year has been organising programmes including mock drill sessions involving fire brigade personnel to provide finer tips on precautions and preliminary measures in the event of a fire or any other emergency situation, robotics workshops for students, health check-up and blood donation camps.