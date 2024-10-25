 Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road

Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road

On October 23, around 5 PM, a minor accident occurred involving a car traveling from Coastal Road towards Bhulabai Desai Road. The car involved was a Honda City V Tech, and the driver, Charvi Sangvi, was alone in the vehicle.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 05:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A minor accident involving a Honda City V Tech on Bhulabai Desai Road leaves the driver with minor injuries | File Photo

Mumbai: On October 23, around 5 PM, a minor accident occurred involving a car traveling from Coastal Road towards Bhulabai Desai Road.

The car involved was a Honda City V Tech, and the driver, Charvi Sangvi, was alone in the vehicle.

Read Also
Mumbai Accident: 45-Year-Old Man Killed As Speeding BEST Bus Rams Into Him While Walking On Footpath...
article-image

While Charvi was driving the Honda City V Tech from Coastal Road towards Bhulabai Desai, the car suddenly skidded, resulting in an accident. The female driver sustained minor injuries to her hand and was treated before being discharged, as reported by the Gamdevi police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road
Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens to Celebrate 'Green Diwali' Amid Fireworks Restrictions
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens to Celebrate 'Green Diwali' Amid Fireworks Restrictions
Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Proposes New Police Stations To Address Rising Population And Infrastructure Needs
Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Proposes New Police Stations To Address Rising Population And Infrastructure Needs
Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Software Firm Director Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck By Minor On Motorcycle Outside Reliance Hospital
Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Software Firm Director Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck By Minor On Motorcycle Outside Reliance Hospital
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road

Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens to Celebrate 'Green Diwali' Amid Fireworks Restrictions

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens to Celebrate 'Green Diwali' Amid Fireworks Restrictions

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Proposes New Police Stations To Address Rising Population And...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Proposes New Police Stations To Address Rising Population And...

Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Software Firm Director Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck By Minor On...

Mumbai: 59-Year-Old Software Firm Director Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck By Minor On...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandivali Citizens Unveil 'Chandivali Cha Manifesto,' Demand...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandivali Citizens Unveil 'Chandivali Cha Manifesto,' Demand...