Mumbai: On October 23, around 5 PM, a minor accident occurred involving a car traveling from Coastal Road towards Bhulabai Desai Road.
The car involved was a Honda City V Tech, and the driver, Charvi Sangvi, was alone in the vehicle.
While Charvi was driving the Honda City V Tech from Coastal Road towards Bhulabai Desai, the car suddenly skidded, resulting in an accident. The female driver sustained minor injuries to her hand and was treated before being discharged, as reported by the Gamdevi police.
Mumbai: Driver Sustains Minor Injuries In Car Accident At Bhulabai Desai Road
