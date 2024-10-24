Mumbai: Dr. Akash Rajpal Appointed As New Chief Operating Officer At Masina Hospital

Dr. Akash Rajpal has been appointed chief operating officer of Masina Hospital, Byculla. Bringing over 25 years of diverse healthcare leadership experience, Dr. Rajpal will play a pivotal role in steering the hospital’s ambitious growth plans.

An IIM Calcutta alumnus, he has held leadership positions at prestigious hospitals. Masina Hospital, founded by Dr Hormusji Manekji Masina is a symbol of 120 years of healthcare. It spans a 10-acre property, it is now being upgraded to provide world-class medical care.