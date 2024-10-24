 Mumbai: Dr. Akash Rajpal Appointed As New Chief Operating Officer At Masina Hospital
Masina Hospital, founded by Dr Hormusji Manekji Masina is a symbol of 120 years of healthcare. It spans a 10-acre property, it is now being upgraded to provide world-class medical care.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
 Dr. Akash Rajpal has been appointed chief operating officer of Masina Hospital, Byculla.  Bringing over 25 years of diverse healthcare leadership experience, Dr. Rajpal will play a pivotal role in steering the hospital’s ambitious growth plans.

Mumbai: Girl, whose heart had become dysfunctional after Covid infection last year, undergoes...
An IIM Calcutta alumnus, he has held leadership positions at prestigious hospitals.

