Mumbai: Dozens of BMC officials shunted back and forth as the orders reversed within one month

Dozens of BMC officials shunted back and forth | Photo: File

Mumbai: The BMC administration has continued the significant reorganisation that began in July as a number of BMC officials are being transferred from one position to another.

However, the recent significant reorganisation of the local government has drawn a lot of criticism. At least a dozen government representatives have been transferred, and in some cases, their orders have been reversed in a couple of days.

In the latest development, Vijay Balamwar, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), has recently been transferred by the civic leader for the third time. Within one and a half months of his transfer, he was moved to zone 4 and is now working at the Central Purchase Department (CPD).

Zone 5 has recently received DMC Harshad Kale, who was previously moved to CPD a month ago. Within a few days, he was sent to zone 4. Currently, DMC Vishwas Shankarwar is in his place. As of Monday, Balamwar will be in charge of the CPD department. While Shankarwar has been replaced in zone 5 by DMC Harshad Kale, who was previously in charge of the CPD.

The municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has already refuted any political influence on the moves and stated that they are purely a standard process. The BMC's Kiran Dighavkar, who is thought to be close to Shivsena leader Aaditya Thackeray, was moved by the BMC from G North ward in Dadar to E ward in Byculla on July 4. On August 12, however, a directive was made to move Dighavkar from Malad's E ward to the P-North ward once more.

Read Also BMC officials' transfers under scrutiny after frequent changes in orders